Seeking New Zealand’s Top Student Volunteer

The SVA is searching for the extraordinary New Zealand secondary school student who has completed the most volunteering hours this year. For the first time, Top Volunteer Awards will be presented to students in 200 high schools nationwide with one exceptional student being awarded the inaugural SVA Top Volunteer Award and a fully funded trip for two people to attend the famous SVA ‘Big Give’ in Canterbury in February 2021. (More information on how to enter below.) Any kind of service, mahi aroha or takoha can count towards the SVA Service Award, including volunteer firefighting, home caring, walking your neighbour’s dog, home tutoring or sports coaching. Already this year more than 43,000 students from 200 schools have received SVA Service badges recognising their service. The University of Canterbury (UC) is behind the initiative, having been a principal partner and supporter of the SVA since its inception at the university in 2010. “We are proud to help secondary students develop academic rigour around their service and mahi aroha,” University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey says. “I encourage high school students to use the SVA Service Award as a way to be recognised for the many different acts of service for the community they do.” Students who enjoy engaging in their community might consider the new Bachelor of Youth and Community Leadership (BYCL) degree at UC as a way to turn their passion into a career. From Covid-19’s community implications to climate change to technology-driven disruption, modern challenges have global and local consequences, and solving them requires collaboration and new models of leadership. The new degree, is one of the many responses to the interest young people have in being active in their communities. SVA Founder and Chief Executive Sam Johnson says: “There’s never been a more important time to help others and to demonstrate what you have done to potential employers”.