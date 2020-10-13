Raybon Kan Announces Six Centre Live Comedy Tour

Press Release – Elephant Publicity

Award-winning comic Raybon Kan is delighted to announce a six-centre tour of Raybon …Kan Touch This in October and November. Kan is in top form and is delighted to be able to tour in level one with this finely tuned, turbo-charged (yet environmentally friendly) evening of stand-up comedy.

Raybon gives touchy subjects the kind of careful touching you’d attribute to an overworked courier driver — or an eager intestinal surgeon. When a tweet can feel like self-testing a parachute — Raybon interrogates current issues with a combustible mix of blunt force logic and madcap silly. In the age of cancel culture, will Raybon be Kancelled?

When overseas travel was still a thing, Raybon performed at major comedy festivals including Melbourne, Edinburgh and the prestigious Just for Laughs in Montreal. He has also performed in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sydney and most recently Hong Kong and Picton.

Now permanently based in New Zealand, Kan is well known to kiwi audiences as a reviewer, columnist, author, and stand-up comic. He began his stand-up career in the 90’s and was one of the first regulars on the scene. Both a favourite of audiences and critics, Kan has been named Best Comedian by Metro and North & South.

Raybon …Kan Touch This sees Raybon fresh, uncaged and free range. A midwife for all your laughter noises, he’ll help you push them out. Mature yet immature, Raybon’s latest show is a sledgehammer of nuance, lubricated with accelerant, striking the flint of common sense. Can you handle the truth?

