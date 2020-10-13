Rainbow Excellence Winners Announced

Press Release – NZ Rainbow Excellence Awards

The 2020 New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards today celebrated organisations around the country who are leading the way in creating safe and inclusive workplaces for our Rainbow communities.

The annual Awards, held at Auckland’s Hilton Hotel today (09 October 2020), brings together organisations striving to improve diversity and inclusion for all LGBTTQI+ people, and celebrates the progress and achievements being made across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The winner of the Westpac Supreme Award is the New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC).

Awards Director, Martin King, says; “It is my pleasure to announce the New Zealand Intelligence Community as the winner of the Westpac Supreme Award. With a focus on reflecting the country they seek to protect; their policies and practices embrace the rainbow community and champion the journey they are taking towards achieving a diverse and inclusive culture.”

The 2020 New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards category winners are:

· Westpac Supreme Award: The New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC)

· The SKYCITY Community and Advocacy Award: Auckland Council

· The Simpson Grierson Impact Award: Kathmandu Ltd

· The Partners Life Emerging Award: The New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC)

· The Newmarket Business Association Executive Leadership Award: Air Marshal Kevin R. Short, Chief of Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force

· The Chorus Ambassadorship Award: Marcel Goulding, ASB Bank

· The Grant Thornton Innovation Award: Auckland Council

· The Purple Sherbet Representation in Marketing Award: ASB Bank

· The Rainbow Tick Training and Development Award: The New Zealand Intelligence Community (NZIC)

· The Rainbow Tick Non-Commercial Sector Award: Auckland Council

· The Westpac SME Rainbow Inclusivity Award: Te Kawa Mataaho, Public Services Commission

An expert panel of judges assessed the entrants on their ability to demonstrate excellence in workplace leadership, innovation, best practice and collaboration.

Martin King says; “The Rainbow Excellence Awards allow us to come together to celebrate the achievements of organisations across Aotearoa who are committed to making an everyday difference for our rainbow communities.

“As we work to build a more inclusive community of workplaces, it is vital that we learn from one another and acknowledge the steps being taken towards creating accepting, safe and diverse work environments. I would like to extend my congratulations to all of the entrants, finalists and of course winners who have shared their stories and are on this journey.”

In celebration of the Award winners and to show support for the rainbow community, the Auckland Sky Tower will light up in rainbow colours tonight.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url