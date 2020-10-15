Comments Off on Quarterly Winners Named By Century 21

Century 21 Queen Street Realty only opened a few months ago, yet the new franchise has scored three big victories in Century 21 New Zealand’s awards for the third quarter of 2020.

Queen Street sales star, Winson He, won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Winson He also received a Platinum Award for sales.

“Our newest franchise in the heart of central Auckland is off to a flying start! Such early success reinforces the traction the reinvigorated Century 21 brand has been getting over the past year or so,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Another starring central city franchise was Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington’s Courtenay Place. Principal Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for both GCC and Units, while the team won Top Office for both GCC and units. Alen Moshi also won a Diamond Award for sales.

Other Platinum recipients were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); and Ivan Rakich (Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany).

Gold Awards went to Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Iresh Tennakoon (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura); and Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North).

Silver Awards went to Kevin Ratnayake and Gary Bal (Century 21 Local Realty, Albany); Tim Kearins (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North); Stephen Hudson (Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany); Holly Dong (Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany); and Barbara Craig (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Bronze Awards went to Kanwar Dhillon (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura); Alan Young (Century 21 Sunrise Realty, Somerville); Mark and Colleen Edwards (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North; and Eli Gadsby and Rebecca Fraser (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu).

Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements) was won by Century 21 Premier Palmerston North. Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 was again awarded to Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany. Janine Hair (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa) won Property Manager of the Quarter.

Julie Verrall was Administration Team Member of the Quarter and Jerry Li was Personal Assistant of the Quarter – both from Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany. Salesperson Anjali Amarasinghe (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura) won the Quality Service Award, while fellow Papakura salesperson, Kanwar Dhillon, received the Recognition Award.

“The third quarter included winter, Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown, and a General Election campaign underway. Nonetheless, it saw significant real estate activity from the Century 21 family in our smallest towns right through to our largest cities. With summer just around the corner, things are well and truly looking up in the world of property,” says Derryn Mayne.

