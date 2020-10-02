Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Quarantine capital of New Zealand is not the brand Auckland wants, needs or should have to live with, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“We are going to need quarantine facilities to be available for a long time, but it is time that alternatives are sought so that businesses located near quarantine hotels are not stigmatised and left in the shadows,” he said.

“Lockdown and shutdowns have seriously hurt Auckland businesses from cafes to restaurants and bars, shops, barbers and hotels that are near quarantine accommodation. The region needs to attract visitors, patrons and customers who want to come back again and again. Auckland deserves better than to be the national quarantine hub when there are other facilities that are not in key urban areas that could be adapted as contained and exclusive quarantine facilities.”

