on Push Oranga Tamariki Out Of The Equation | Māori Know What Works For Their Own

Comments Off on Push Oranga Tamariki Out Of The Equation | Māori Know What Works For Their Own

Press Release – National Urban Maori Authority

In its urgent claim before the Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into Oranga Tamariki, the National Urban Māori Authority says a ‘Mokopuna Authority’ should replace Oranga Tamariki.

To achieve this the Government must be prepared to relinquish power and value that Māori know what works for their own says Lady Tureiti Moxon, John Tamihere and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

The trio are unanimous that the answer must be culturally anchored, whānau centred, strengths based and most importantly; driven by Māori, for Māori, with Māori.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi – the Treaty of Waitangi did not give the State sovereignty over Māori babies, so there is no residual role for Oranga Tamariki,” says Lady Tureiti, Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

“Kei a tatou ano te ara tika” the answers lie within us say the leaders.

“Māori have the capability and the capacity already through whānau ora to successfully look after their own without the coercive interference of the State.”

Moxon says whānau ora works because it recognises the importance of building relationships with whānau and whakapapa.

In his detailed submission, John Tamihere points to the fact that the Government already has independent evidence, The Whānau Ora Review Report – Tipu Mātoro ki te Ao that proves its effectiveness.

That report canvassed 126 Government agencies at 19 locations across the country, alongside hundreds of Māori service delivery partners and providers and commissioning agencies.

“The Crown already accepts the disparity, so now is the time to constructively address the disproportionality by devolving,” Tamihere says.

“Funding should be released to Māori to deliver in our own way because history shows us that the State simply cannot.”

“How many more nannies need to give damning evidence of the intergenerational harm?”

Kapa-Kingi, a former social worker herself says, “Puao-te-Ata-tu and its 13 recommendations released back in 1988 was the opportunity that withered on the vine – the difference now is we are simply not prepared to wait another thirty years.”

Lady Tureiti, John Tamihere and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi are giving evidence before the Waitangi Tribunal panel of Judge Doogan, Professor Pou Temara, Professor Rawinia Higgins and Kim Ngarimu at the Vodafone Event Centre in Manukau.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url