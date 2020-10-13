Comments Off on Property with a view for success

A South Waikato dry stock property offers investors and farmers alike the opportunity to own a high-quality pastoral property central to some of the North Island’s key attractions and cities.

Located in the Tapapa district and nestled against the Kaimai-north Mamaku ranges, the 270ha Pakaraka Road property has been a household name in Romney breeding circles for its intensive breeding programme, run by owner Ross Alexander.

“The Alexander family are certainly well respected in sheep breeding circles and are leaders in Romney breeding on properties exhibiting the highest standards of farming. Ross’s property certainly highlights this,” says Bayleys Waikato salesperson Neville Jacques.

In a region often better known for its dairying than its sheep, the Pakaraka Road property is the epitome of high quality dry-stock country with aspect, soils, facilities and location ticking all the boxes on a potential buyers’ list.

“I have been very fortunate to farm here for 27 years of my farming career and to have a property that was well farmed by those before me. This place has been well looked after for 100 years now,” says Ross Alexander.

With its northerly aspect and average height of 220m above sea level, good winter spring growth is assured.

The farm’s proximity to the ranges ensures it is very summer safe, receiving on average 1,800mm a year. In the past 27 years Ross has only experienced three droughts on the property.

The quality Tirau Ash soils have received regular lime and fertiliser applications, with P levels ranging from 25-30 across the property.

Sheltering DOC owned bush surrounds three sides of the property, framing it in a pleasing natural setting that gives the farm a distinct character. Lying within the bush are some of the country’s southernmost Kauris and other large native specimens.

The farm’s infrastructure has been well-maintained over Ross’s tenure, with a good array of buildings including three haybarns, a four-stand shearing shed and excellent yards. Fencing is quality post and batten with single wire electric in the main race areas.

Water for the fully reticulated property is sourced from two boundary springs. The lack of waterways including streams or ponds on the property itself means its gentle valleys are dry and traversable for much of the year, and the expense of fencing off vulnerable waterways is not an issue.

The jewel of the property’s improvements is the three-year-old 315sqm homestead that optimises its idyllic location, with an expansive view combining a modern design with exceptional indoor-outdoor living.

From the house’s elevated viewpoint the Waikato is capture, including Mt Maungatautari and the Matamata district to the north.

In addition the farm has a cosy refurbished three-bedroom cottage suitable for staff and a two bedroom smaller cottage currently earning useful additional income as an Airbnb.

This winter the property ran 250 ram hoggets, 750 hoggets, 1,350 mixed age ewes and 110 dairy grazers.

The key focus for the Alexander’s quality Romney flock has been genetic identification and selection, focusing upon facial eczema, worm resistance and high-quality meat traits.

The flock is one of few in the country with cutting edge genetics identifying the flock’s leading maternal and sire traits. Along with Ross’s cousin Craig Alexander who owns the nearby Hobbiton property, the family have been long time members of the progressive Auckland Romney Development group.

For anyone passionate about breeding and farming the property and flock would also be available for sale together.

Neville Jacques says the appeal of the Pakaraka property extends beyond farmers.

“It and could also include city-based investors seeking a centrally located property less than an hour from Hamilton, Rotorua and Tauranga, close to main highways while also offering a true rural environment.

“It is undisputedly a beautiful picturesque property, but also one that is a model farm with everything a modern dry-stock farmer needs providing the infrastructure, contour and soil making it more than just a pretty picture.”

