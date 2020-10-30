Preview: Auckland Vulcans National Women’s Championship Grand Final

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Vulcans head to Trusts Stadium in west Auckland this Saturday looking to pick up their first ever national title at women’s level, when they take on Upper Central in the National Women’s Championship Grand Final.

The Vulcans qualified through to the decider with two wins from three games in the qualifying tournament held on October 17-18 at Pulman Park, with Upper Central inflicting their sole defeat in an 18-14 thriller on day one.

Coach Dion Briggs has named a group which includes Shannon Muru – who was this week named in the Kiwi Ferns’ wider squad for next month’s game against Fetu Samoa Invitational – and captain Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi who was a standout in forward pack at the qualifying tournament.

The team

1. Keri Ratima (Mt Albert), 2. Carmel Uhila (Richmond), 3. Nikita Porima (Richmond), 4. Shannon Muru (Mt Albert), 5. Milania Cairns (Mt Albert), 6. Shontelle Woodman (Richmond), 16. Kaylarnee Meleisea-Murray (Richmond), 8. Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi (Otahuhu), 9. Jhana Magele (Otahuhu), 18. Kimiana Muriwai (Ponsonby), 11. Yasmine Puru-Tongia (Richmond), 12. Metanoia Fotu-Moala (Ponsonby), 13. Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell (Mt Albert). INTERCHANGE: 7. Jayden Rogers (Manurewa), 10. Natalee Tagavaitau (Ponsonby), 15. Kathleen Noble (Ponsonby), 19. Cherie Field (Manurewa). COACH: Dion Briggs

Last time they met

Auckland Vulcans 14 Upper Central 18. Upper Central scored the first three tries to lead 12-0, with the Vulcans struggling to contain their speed around the ruck and potency out wide. But once they clicked into gear Auckland owned much of the second half and came close to securing a dramatic comeback.

How to follow the action

The match will be livestreamed by the New Zealand Rugby League on their Facebook Page. Click here to view the stream on the day. The Auckland Rugby League will also have a full match report on aucklandleague.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url