Police Upgrade Death Of Ōtara Baby To Homicide Investigation

Police have arrested a man as part of our ongoing homicide investigation into the death of a baby girl in Ōtara on Thursday 22 October 2020.

A 28-year-old man was arrested this morning has been charged with Assaults Child.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The man is expected to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Our enquiries into the death of the five-month old baby girl are ongoing and we are not in a position to comment further.

