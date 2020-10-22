on Police Investigating Unexplained Death Of A Baby In Ōtara

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are making enquiries into an unexplained death at address in Ōtara.

Police were called to a Sandbrook Avenue property after 10am where a baby has been located deceased.

We are currently speaking with a man as part of our enquiries.

A scene guard is currently in place and a scene examination will take place at the address.

Police are unable to comment further at this stage.

