Police Investigating Unexplained Death Of A Baby In Ōtara
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:
Police are making enquiries into an unexplained death at address in Ōtara.
Police were called to a Sandbrook Avenue property after 10am where a baby has been located deceased.
We are currently speaking with a man as part of our enquiries.
A scene guard is currently in place and a scene examination will take place at the address.
Police are unable to comment further at this stage.
