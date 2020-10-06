Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority relating to an incident outside of the SkyCity carpark in September 2017.

Police pursued a vehicle through Auckland city for around 40 minutes when it finally came to a stop in the SkyCity carpark.

The male driver fled the scene and the female passenger remained in the car.

The use of Taser by one of the attending officers was subject to a criminal investigation into this incident and the officer was subsequently prosecuted.

That court case has now concluded with the officer being found guilty of presenting a restricted weapon and receiving a discharge without conviction on appeal.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says Police agree with the findings of the IPCA, which found the officer’s use of the Taser and pepper spray were unjustified.

“I believe Police has shown by our actions in charging the officer that we do not accept the type of behaviour that was shown during this incident.

It was well below the standard our community expects of us and completely out-of-line with our Police values.

“This matter was brought to Police’s attention by another officer and I commend them for coming forward so it could be fully investigated,” says Supt. Malthus.

The officer involved remains working for New Zealand Police on restricted duties and an employment investigation remains ongoing.

For this reason, we are not in a position to comment further.

