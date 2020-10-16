on Party Environment Policies Now On The Record

Press Release – Environmental Defence Society

Whichever party leads the next government, we now have key environment and conservation commitments on the record. At the RMLA / EDS political seminar last evening in Auckland, party spokespersons were quizzed on their policy settings.

“The idea was to drill down beneath the headlines into some detail in front of an expert audience present in person and online,” said seminar moderator Gary Taylor.

“Our motivation in holding the event was to explore the issues that had it not been for Covid-19 would have been the main concerns in the election.

“So we took a deep dive into climate change, oceans, biodiversity, freshwater and resource management reform.

“In the limited time available there was an encouraging degree of consensus on the way forward but also some big differences, especially between the smaller parties on the left and the right.

“Spokespersons in the panel discussion were David Parker (L), Eugenie Sage (G), Scott Simpson (N), Simon Court (ACT), John Tamihere (Māori Party) and David Wilson (NZ1).

“The discussion is available here (you’ll need to put in your name and email to view) and should prove a useful reference point to keep the new government on track,” Mr Taylor concluded.

