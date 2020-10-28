Comments Off on Ōrākei School’s Art Sale Goes Virtual In 2020

Press Release – Orakei School

Eleven years since the first art exhibition, this important fundraiser by the Friends of Ōrākei School is now a highlight for Auckland art lovers.

The virtual event is being held from 6pm November 13- 6pm November 15 2020 and can be accessed via the school’s website during that time.

Up to fifty artists will be displaying their wares online over the weekend and all will be available to buy as soon as one takes your fancy.

Artworks vary in both contemporary and classic style that will be of interest to both art enthusiasts and investment buyers and there are pieces to suit all budgets.

Art Ex coordinator Tiffany Crombie says the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic created a lot of uncertainty for event organisers.

“Due to the ongoing possibility of lockdowns that would disrupt an in-person exhibition this year, the Friends of Ōrākei School took the bold move to shift its annual Art Exhibition online,” she says.

Artists and the community are excited about the new opportunity of a virtual event and its particularly pleasing that so many sponsors have stayed on board, she says.

Artist Lesley Campbell says while it is a very different concept having an exhibition online, it is “the way of the world now”.

“I truly hope the online exhibition is a huge success and sets a standard for future fundraising events,” she says.

This is for a great cause with proceeds from this fundraiser going towards important investments for Ōrākei students including technology and musical instruments. Last year more than $50,000 was raised, a record amount for the exhibition.

Ōrākei School Principal Michael Earl says, “as a result of the Art Sale the students will directly benefit through equipment and resources being purchased to support learning programmes and the wider Ōrākei community benefits through improvements to our facilities.

“None of these can be accomplished without this support. We are truly grateful,” he says.

Thanks to our sponsors; Ray White Orakei; Simpson Grierson; Diane Robinson chartered accountant; sKids; and TSS Design & Print.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url