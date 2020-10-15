on Options For Getting To And From The Rugby

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Test rugby is back in Auckland this Sunday (18 October) with the Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia.

A crowd of more than 40,000 is expected for the match which has a 4pm kick-off. If you’re one of the lucky ones with a ticket remember travel on trains, and regular and special event buses to and from Eden Park is included with your match ticket.

You can catch any regular bus service from a bus stop near you to get to Eden Park and home afterwards. Travel is included with your match ticket on all bus services from midday. There will be some diversions around the match venue so allow plenty of time to get to the match.

There are special event buses running, as well. You can catch them in the central city from 1:30pm outside 26 Hobson Street, between Swanson and Wyndham Streets.

From the North Shore services start at 1:15pm from stop B at Albany Bus Station picking up at stations along the route.

There are also buses starting at 1:30pm from Newmarket (19 Remuera Road) and in Mt Eden (65 Boston Road and 444 Mt Eden Road).

From the east/south services leave from Leyton Way in Manukau City Centre, Botany Town Centre and Pakuranga Plaza from 12.45pm.

If you’re taking the train there will be extra services on the Western Line but there are currently speed restrictions on this line due to upgrade work. After the match, trains heading towards Swanson will go from Morningside Station and trains to Britomart leave from Kingsland. There may be some delays for train passengers due to the speed restrictions so we would ask you to be patient, a bus might be the best option. Passengers must show their match ticket for all travel on trains.

Enjoy the match but remember you shouldn’t be travelling if you’re not feeling well.

Cycling and walking are also good options for getting to Eden Park, it has three main locations with bike racks where you can lock your bike up, they’re adjacent to Entry G reception, opposite Gate D smoking area and opposite Gate B.

There are parking restrictions and road closures on Sunday to watch out for: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/eden-park-event-road-closures

For full details on transport to the match go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/bledisloe-cup-all-blacks-vs-australia/

To plan your journey use the AT Mobile App or the Journey Planner: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/#!/journey-planner

