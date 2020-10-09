on Operation Preston – Police Urge People To Come Forward Over Death

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to make enquiries as the homicide investigation continues into the death of a man in Jellicoe Park last weekend.

The victim was 21-year-old Nigel Fuatimu .

Mr Fuatimu was with his three friends at Jellicoe Park in Manurewa at about 11.00pm last week on the night of Saturday the 3rd October 2020.

The victim and his friends had been drinking at a local address before deciding to relocate to Jellicoe Park.

The men had a large Bluetooth speaker with them and were playing their music quite loud.

They had barely settled into Jellicoe Park when they were approached by at least two men.

A physical altercation has taken place and the victim has died at the scene after being attacked by the offenders.

The offenders fled the scene and while we know there was more than one offender, we believe there could have been up to four people involved in this incident.

The offenders are described as Pacific Islanders and we are working to establish more detail on their physical description.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the devastated family of Mr Fuatimu.

Police are ensuring they are provided with support as they deal with the tragic death of their much loved son and family member.

“Police are urging the people involved to do the right thing for Mr Fuatimu and his family,” says Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

“We also believe there are people out there in the community who know what happened at Jellicoe Park or know who was involved.

“We are asking that they also do the right thing and contact Police so we can provide some closure for Mr Fuatimu’s family.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of those involved is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be passed on to Police on the condition of anonymity by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing Operation Preston.

