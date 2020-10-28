on One Love Festival Wins Favourite Event At New Zealand Event Awards 2020

Press Release – One Love

Auckland, October 28 – Last night, the One Love Festival and Pato Entertainment took out “New Zealand’s Favourite Event” at the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards.

An incredible feat for the festival and the hardworking team who have created a reputable and solid brand throughout the country since inception in 2013.

“I’m so happy with this! This prize and win acknowledges the hard work of our team, the support from city council, our incredible fans, and the amazing acts who come and bless our stage year after year with the best vibes,” says Pato Entertainment and One Love Director, Pato Alvarez.

“One Love is my first and longest festival and holds a beautiful place in my heart. We can’t wait for more years of good vibes in the sun in Tauranga!”

One Love Festival returns on Waitangi Weekend 2021 with a line-up featuring Aotearoa’s biggest reggae bands, including Fat Freddy’s Drop, L.A.B, Kora, Katchafire, Maisey Rika + many more acts.

Presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai FM, the two-day R18+ festival will be held on February 6 and February 7, 2021 at Tauranga Domain in the Bay of Plenty.

One Love is on track for it’s sixth straight sell-out with more than 90% of tickets already sold.

Attracting 20,000 people to Tauranga every year with more than 85% of the audience coming from outside the region, One Love is a key event for the Bay of Plenty region. One Love brings in more than 10 million dollars to the local economy.

Don’t miss your chance to see Aotearoa’s Favourite Event live this summer, grab your tickets now from www.onelovefestival.co.nz

One Love 2021

Presented by Mai fm and Pato Entertainment

Saturday February 6, Sunday February 7, 2021

Tauranga Domain Fat Freddy’s Drop, L.A.B, Kora, Sean Kingston, Katchafire, House of Shem, FIJI, Kolohe Kai, Sammy J, Chaka Demus, Stan Walker, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Ardijah, Tomorrow People, Maisey Rika, Three Houses Down + General Fiyah, Hamo Dell, Paua, Swiss, Silva MC, Lomez Brown, Cornerstone Roots, Tree

