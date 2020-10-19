Ola Launches ‘4 Minute Challenge’ To Guarantee Speedy Pickups

Press Release – Ola

The popular rideshare service is offering customers 50% off on their next ride in case the pickup time exceeds 4 minutes

Ola, one of the world’s largest rideshare platforms, has kicked off a 4-minute challenge for riders in Auckland, as part of its pledge to increase efficiency for travel across the city.

The Ola 4-minute challenge will see customers who order an Ola in the ‘challenge zone’ wait no longer than four minutes for pickup. Rides that exceed that wait time, will see customers receive 50% off their next ride. The challenge zone includes Auckland CBD and surrounding suburbs, including Point Chevalier, Epsom, Mount Eden and Eastern Bays.

This initiative further underpins Ola’s commitment for best-in-class service for its riders in addition to its expansive ride safety developments over the past years, including ‘Selfie Authentication’, and a ‘Secure Start Code’ to ensure clarity for customers entering vehicles.

Brian Dewil, Managing Director of Ola New Zealand, said: “We are constantly improving our offering and service for riders across New Zealand. When you book a ride, you shouldn’t need to wait too long to take it.”

“With our vast number of drivers around the city and first-class technology, we are committed to maintaining low average wait times in Auckland, so residents can feel confident they can get moving and on the road as quickly as possible when they book with Ola.”

In addition to the 4-minute Challenge, to continue to support the driver-partner base after a difficult year due to COVID-19, Ola drivers in Auckland will retain 100 per cent of their earnings when taking rides through the App in October.

Ola is New Zealand’s fastest growing rideshare platform, with a presence across 14 cities and regional hubs. Ola is known for providing industry-leading safety features such as Secure Start Code, 24/7 customer support and the in-app emergency button.

About Ola New Zealand:

Ola is one of the world’s largest ridesharing platforms, operating in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and India. In New Zealand, Ola is available to riders in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as well as Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupo, New Plymouth, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North, Nelson, Queenstown and Dunedin. Ola also operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Adelaide, Canberra, the Sunshine Coast and Perth in Australia, creating a seamless transportation experience across the Tasman. Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati in India in 2011, Ola helps move hundreds of millions of users via its network of over 2.5 million drivers hosted across 250+ cities, through its rider and driver apps. Ola is in a period of growth and expansion across ANZ and with a unique focus on drivers, is providing a new option to increase earnings in these markets. Globally, Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people and beyond. For more details, visit www.olacabs.com/media.

About the #4MinChallenge:

The #4MinChallenge offer applies only to Prime Sedan & pick up locations within the challenge zone. The 50% discount is capped at $10, single ride use only, excl 3rd party charges. For further details, see https://ola.co.nz/4-minute-challenge/

