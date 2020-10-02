Comments Off on NZALPA Welcomes Updated Health Ministry Rules At The New Zealand Border

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) has welcomed the confirmed re-entry policies and procedures for returning pilots and aircrew at the New Zealand border, announced by the Minister of Health today.

“Along with airline management, NZALPA has been in continual dialogue with the Health Ministry to make sure these rules for New Zealand-based pilots and aircrew are both safe and workable,” said NZALPA President and international pilot Captain Andrew Ridling, currently in quarantine in Tokyo and about to pilot a return flight to Auckland.

“As NZALPA outlined previously, on both freight and passenger flights through to Asia, North America and Australia, our members endure very strict conditions, including confinement to hotel rooms and frequent Covid testing.

“International responses to this pandemic and its effects continue to change daily and require active and consistent management. We appreciate the support and leadership shown by Air New Zealand’s CEO Greg Foran and the Health Minister Chris Hipkins regarding the safety and security of New Zealand’s pilots.

“There is a continuing need to manage this unprecedented, dynamic international situation.

“For pilots overseas, and for their families back home, this situation can be challenging. However, we are well aware of our duties and responsibilities as part of our service to New Zealand and our colleagues,” Captain Ridling said.

