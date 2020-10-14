on NZ IoT Alliance Applauds Convergence Of 5G And IoT In Auckland’s CBD

NZ IoT Alliance applauds Spark and Auckland Transport for accelerating the convergence of 5G and IoT by activating 5G with IoT in Auckland’s CBD.

Kriv Naicker, the IoT Alliance chair, says the scaling up of IoT solutions from 100s to 1000s of sensors deployed and new data and information being used will benefit all aspects of work, life and play in the CBD.

IoT is a complimentary technology subsystem and needs integration with 5G and artificial intelligence and machine learning to fully realise its potential, he says.

“Our alliance looks forward to seeing the partnership between Spark NZ and Auckland Transport scale and expand with other nationwide partnerships to realise similar IoT uses across New Zealand.

“We applaud Spark and Auckland Transport for bringing 5G to life across the Auckland CBD.

Spark launched a 5G network in parts of the Auckland’s CBD and North Shore today. It is expected to underpin the widespread deployment of IoT technology with its increased speeds, low lag and reliability.

Auckland Transport and Spark have installed IoT enabled infrastructure at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter – including 5G connected lighting, smart benches with charging capability, smart bins and parking sensors.

Naicker says installation only emphasises the enormity and impact IoT is having around New Zealand

“IoT spending will experience a compound annual growth rate of 13.6 percent over the next five years, to reach a worldwide total of $1.2 trillion.

“As the IoT market reaches broad-based critical mass, innovative offerings in analytics software, cloud technologies, and business and IT services have expanded rapidly.”

The IoT Alliance is a member of the NZ Tech Alliance, which brings together 1500 member organisations who employ more than 10 percent of the workforce, who are working to help create a more prosperous New Zealand underpinned by technology.

