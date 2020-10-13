NPM’s Secure Future – Core Fund Success

Press Release – Nga Pae o te Maramatanga

Kia hiwa rā! kia hiwa rā!

Kia hiwa rā i tēnei tuku!

Kia hiwa rā i tērā tuku!

Kia tū, kia oho, kia mataara e!

Pū te koa i te whakapuakitanga e tūpapahū nei.

Ka whakamihatia, ka whakamānawatia ngā ihuoneone o te kaupapa.

Koutou katoa e whakapeto ngoi ana, e okea ururoatia kia ū ai ki tā

Ngā Pae matekitenga, whāinga, whakataukī anō hoki.

Nei anō a Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga e ngunguru nei, au, au, auē, hā! Hī!!

Last Friday, 9 October, the Tertiary Education Commission announced the outcome of the 2019/2020 Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE) funding round.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (NPM) is proud to be amongst those CoREs, both established and new, who have confirmed funding from July 2021 – December 2028.

Over the past 18 years NPM has demonstrated its excellence and focus on expanding the reach and impact of mātauranga Māori across the spectrum of research outcomes in Aotearoa New Zealand working closely with communities and its partners. We are sincerely grateful for the continued support of our communities, researchers, students and partners and extend our thanks to all who contributed to making our bid successful.

NPM Co-Director Professor Linda Waimarie Nikora commented that this was a time of celebration and an acknowledgement of hundreds of Māori researchers, our communities, and partners who have worked with NPM over almost two decades.

“We give our thanks to all of those who have come before us and look forward to extending the impact of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga and building further recognition and outcomes from Māori and Indigenous Research with our communities over the years ahead, as we seek flourishing futures for Māori and the whole of Aotearoa.”

NPM acknowledges the current Co-Director Professor Jacinta Ruru (University of Otago), our incoming Co-Director Professor Tahu Kukutai (University of Waikato) and our Board, Research Leadership Team and Secretariat, without whom this successful rebid would not have been possible.

NPM’s new CoRE contract will commence 1 July 2021, with funding for 7.5 years at $5 million per annum.

Over the coming weeks further details of NPM’s evolved research plan and focus will be shared.

View a short video showcase of what NPM has built over the past CoRE contract here; http://mediacentre.maramatanga.ac.nz/content/npm-showcase

