Northland Businesses To Benefit From Student-Focused Video Series

A new campaign launched today showcases bucket-list activities and local legends of Northland to encourage Auckland-based students to explore their extended backyard.

The video collaboration project between Study Northland and Study Auckland, features a host of Northland businesses, stunning locations, and adventure opportunities, and is complemented by bookable itineraries aligned with the videos.

The videos are narrated by international students and designed to make Auckland-based tertiary students aware of the abundance of experiences available in nearby Northland.

Each video captures the people and the unique story behind the individual businesses, showcasing authentic Northland or, in the words of the students themselves, “a true Kiwi paradise, only two hours from Auckland”.

“In all the videos, students try a range of bucket-list Northland activities and meet the locals, asking questions while giving each experience a fresh, youthful perspective,” said Jo Lees, Study Northland Project Manager.

She added that any students watching the videos, can easily book one of three weekend-long Northland Road Trips, featuring local Northland businesses they’ve seen in the videos, or they can create their own itineraries.

The video series was filmed during October last year and is the first joint-partnership between Study Northland – part of the Northland Inc Business, Innovation and Growth team – and Study Auckland, the international education arm of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED). A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in September last year between the two economic development agencies to promote student tourism between the two regions.

“Northland’s close proximity to Auckland is of huge benefit to the 20,000 international students currently based in Auckland. They have the opportunity to explore a special part of New Zealand, meet locals and experience our unique manaakitanga. We’re really excited to showcase these amazing experiences and get more foreign students exploring our extended backyard,” said Henry Matthews, ATEED’s Head of International Education.

The students visit HeadsUp Adventures in Whangārei to try out the monster scooters and make every attempt not to fall off. They talk to Luke Gill about the inspiration and hard work that has gone into setting up the adventure park, receive tips on scooter techniques and take in the incredible views from the café overlooking Whangarei Heads.

At Tahi Honey in Pataua North, students suit-up to talk to Tahi’s resident beekeeper, meet the bees and taste some raw honey straight from the hives. During a walk across the dunes on spectacular Pataua Beach, they learn about the regeneration and long-term sustainability focus of the Tahi community.



Students suit-up at Tahi Honey, in Pataua North, to meet the resident beekeeper

Of course, It would not be a Kiwi road trip without a night or two camping out under the stars. The students stay in a luxurious Perfect Four tent at Whangārei Heads in the iconic Jaggers’ Farm Camping Ground and learn to use the pizza oven and make s’mores, which consist of marshmallows and chocolate placed between two cookies, over an open fireplace.

At Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads, the students experience a Kiwi beachside BBQ breakfast with the works, including bacon, eggs, avocado, tomatoes and the hugely popular Wild West Worcester sauces and relishes. The delicious sauce sachets were used again at the Kawakawa Oyster Farm and on regular occasions throughout the trip.

On what was one of the most perfect spring days at Ocean Beach, the students breathe in the sea air, feel the white sand beneath their feet and try sandboarding for the first time.

They are also treated to a traditional Māori welcome at AH Reed in Whangarei by Merv and Rangimarie Harding from Tu Tika Tours and sing a waiata. Venturing onto the boardwalk, they are introduced to the mighty kauri trees and learn their fascinating history and the stories that surround them.

After a cultural show at Waitangi Treaty Grounds and a fleeting visit to the flagstaff and waka, the students sit and talk with the education team about the significance and history of Waitangi.

Finally, Rock the Boat in the Bay of Islands is an overnight excursion, brimming with adventure. Watch the students as they try everything from fishing to star-gazing, kayaking to snorkelling, eating kina, to playing pool on a rocking boat – and that is just a small part of the experiences on offer.

Videos will be hosted on the Study Northland (https://tinyurl.com/SN-videos) YouTube channel.

