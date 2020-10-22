on New Demand To End The Private Sale And Use Of Fireworks

Comments Off on New Demand To End The Private Sale And Use Of Fireworks

Press Release – Auckland Council

With the fireworks season about to start and the Cabinet about to be announced, there is a new demand on the government to end the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand.

Auckland Councillors Cathy Casey and Fa’anana Efeso Collins have joined with a range of national organisations and advocates to prepare a briefing for the incoming Minister for the Environment.

The attached briefing has been endorsed by:

SPCA

SAFE

New Zealand Veterinary Association

Local Government New Zealand

Auckland Council

Tūpuna Maunga Authority

Auckland Zoo

Dr Chris Eichbaum

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons – Wellington City Council, Paekawakawa/Southern Ward

A meeting with the Minister will be sought by a delegation as soon as the appointment has been announced.

Councillor Cathy Casey says,

“We just can’t continue to ignore the harm that fireworks cause to people, animals and the environment. The new Government must take urgent action to ban their private sale and use. Until they do, every bang from a firework could be the trigger that causes a child to be injured, a horse to bolt, a dog to be terrorized, a nesting bird to abandon its eggs or the start of a fire in one of our precious maunga. New Zealand has had enough.

Councillor Fa’anana Efeso Collins says,

“Fireworks displays should be public and celebrate what New Zealand finds important. Councils have a role in holding public firework displays so that our community can still enjoy the spectacle while keeping every person and animal safe.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url