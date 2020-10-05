National Misses The Mark On Auckland Council Review

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

Responding to Judith Collins’ promise that the National Party will undertake an extensive review of Auckland Council and its CCOs if elected into Government, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says:

“This is a step in the right direction, but it’s only a small one. We really don’t need yet another working group that will be highjacked by the politicians and other vested interests.”

“Ratepayers have made it loud and clear that what they really want is recall elections and caps to rates increases. Neither can wait for a two year review.”

