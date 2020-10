Comments Off on Name Release – Tekapo Fatal Crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road near Tekapo yesterday.

He was 42-year-old Che Tekapa Hogg, of Auckland.

The three other people injured in the crash remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url