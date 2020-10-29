MSO Presents World Premiere In Seascapes

Press Release – Manukau Symphony Orchestra

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is full steam ahead with a world premiere, a cello concerto and two cantatas as it sets sail in Seascapes on Saturday 14 November, 7:30pm at the Vodafone Events Centre.

An eagerly awaited return by soloist and Principal Cello of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Andrew Joyce will open the concert with Arthur Bliss’ “light-hearted” Concerto for Cello and Orchestra.

Joined by Auckland Choral, the Manukau Symphony Orchestra takes on a short and dramatic journey in Beethoven’s lesser-known gem Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage – a tribute to the composer’s 250th celebration year.

The celestial opening of Brahms’ Schicksalslied ‘Song of Destiny’ turns stormy before a serene finish as the composer tells of “the futility of man’s destiny in a storm-tossed world”.

Committed to the development of new music by New Zealand composers, the Manukau Symphony Orchestra commissioned Of Land and Sea for solo soprano, SATB choir and orchestra by Chris Artley. Set to poems by South Auckland poet Robina Adamson and traditional Māori text, the commission was made possible with funding from Creative New Zealand.

“Having such a wide range of instrumental and vocal forces meant the scoring possibilities were endless,” says Artley. “It allowed for musical storytelling on a grand scale – particularly of the moods, colours, twists and turns in the music’s direction.”

“The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is excited to give the world premiere of Chris’ new work with soprano Gina Sanders and Auckland Choral in a programme inspired by nature’s beauty,” says Uwe Grodd, Music Director.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including Auckland Council, Creative New Zealand, Foundation North, Four Winds Foundation, Second Nature Charitable Trust, Vodafone Events Centre and Multi-Media Systems Limited and Public Charity.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra: Seascapes

When: Saturday 14 November, 7:30pm

Where: Vodafone Events Centre

To book: Call 09 577 3031, email admin@manukausymphony.org.nz or visit Eventfinda

