Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction.

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas.

The first Auckland upgrade programme project expected to start construction, making improvements to the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Drury South, has released a Request For Tender for its first stage to shortlisted candidates.

The Takitimu North Link project, one of the Bay of Plenty’s most significant projects, has also released its Request For Tender. The tender is for Stage One between Tauranga and SH2 Te Puna. The Takitimu North Link will provide a new 14 kilometre road link with a separated walking and cycling path between Tauranga and Ōmokoroa.

Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says the New Zealand Upgrade Programme is playing a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and provide jobs with major projects like these.

“These projects, and others at different stages of procurement, are providing a significant amount of work to the transport sector at a time when it is much needed.

“These are important steps towards getting on with building these important projects, improving people’s journeys, improving community connections and increasing travel choice, as well as supporting Auckland and Tauranga as they grow.”

Waka Kotahi expects to award a contract before the end of the year so that construction for Papakura to Drury South can start early next year with completion in late 2025.

“The design component of the Takitimu North Link Stage One contract is expected to be awarded by March 2021. This will allow for the design to continue while we progress the complex property negotiations. We expect construction to begin late-2021,” Mr Thackwray says.

SH1 Papakura to Drury South

The improvements on the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Papakura and Drury South are to improve travel reliability, increase transport choice and accessibility and support significant residential and employment growth in southern Auckland.

The project will connect with capacity improvements recently completed on the Southern Corridor between Manukau and Papakura and extend the benefits of improved traffic flow and reduced peak time congestion further south.

The project includes a third lane in each direction along 8km of SH1, with improvements at two existing interchanges and a new interchange at Drury South. There will be wide shoulders for future public transport services and improved local road connections across the motorway. A separated, shared walking and cycling path will also run alongside the motorway.

For more, see Papakura to Drury South improvements (SH1)

Takitimu North Link

The name, Takitimu North Link, was gifted to the project by the hapū Treaty partners and acknowledges the area’s cultural heritage.

The re-naming of the Tauranga Northern Link and Ōmokoroa to Te Puna projects was a significant step and reflects the desire to connect all who have mana whenua along the corridor.

Takitimu North Link Stage One will be the connection between SH29 and SH2 near Te Puna. Stage Two will be the connection between SH2 Te Puna and Ōmokoroa.

Construction of Stage One is expected to start in 2021 and take five years, subject to property negotiations. Pre-implementation work has progressed, with geotechnical works underway, as well as the construction tender process.

The timings for construction of Stage Two are being confirmed.

For more see Takitimu North Link

New Zealand Upgrade Programme

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is investing $6.8 billion in transport to save lives, get our cities moving and boost productivity in the country’s growth areas. Waka Kotahi is delivering 20 projects that support a shift to greater transport choice with a balanced investment in public transport, new or upgraded roads, walking and cycling.

The programme will play a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and support the country as it recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. Five projects worth $2.4b are nearing construction and all 20 projects will be under construction within five years.

