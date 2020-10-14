Lancom Technology Accelerates Managed Services Growth With Connect 2 Acquisition

Press Release – Lancom Technology

Lancom Technology, an Auckland based software and technology provider, announced today that it has accelerated its managed services growth by acquiring Connect 2, the Parnell based managed services company.

The deal sees Lancom Technology further increase its managed services customers whilst strengthening its position in the mid-section of the New Zealand managed services market.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive of Lancom Technology said: “Connect 2 has a proud history spanning over 25 years in the industry. With a diverse customer base, they decided the time is right for these customers to further leverage their technology investments through the services of a larger organisation. The focus now is on integrating the new client base and introducing our wider range of services, which includes software development, cloud services and data & insights”.

Lancom Technology remains ambitious and hungry for growth and has the appetite for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on managed service providers looking to join a larger organisation.

Kirimetiyawa said: “The acquisition of Connect 2 is our third acquisition in 18 months and we’re always interested in hearing from other businesses. We have a particular interest in managed service providers based in New Zealand, but having opened in Australia in June, we would also look across the Tasman.”

The acquisition adds to a great quarter of results for Lancom Technology, having also opened for business in Australia, becoming the first New Zealand based AWS Partner to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status (third company in APAC to do so), launching it’s new CSP Portal on the Microsoft Marketplace and being announced as finalists for both the ARN Innovation Awards and the Reseller News Innovation Awards.

To begin your managed services journey with Lancom Technology, visit www.lancom.tech.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url