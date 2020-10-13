Key Mediaworks Radio Results At A Glance

Press Release – MediaWorks

THE BREEZE IS THE MOST POPULAR MUSIC STATION IN THE COUNTRY

The Breeze has retained its position as the number one music station in the country with 9.5% share and a national audience of 622,000 listeners – an increase of 38,500 listeners*.

MAI FM BREAKFAST DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL RESULT

Mai FM has grown its national audience by 33,500 listeners* and in Auckland, the Mai Morning Crew with Nickson, Tegan and Jordan is the leading music Breakfast station with 12.3% share – up 2.8%$. It is also the most popular music station in Auckland overall with an increase of 23,100 listeners to achieve a weekly audience of 241,600 people^.

MAGIC REACHES ITS HIGHEST EVER LISTENERSHIP

Magic has reached its highest ever listenership** with an audience of 427,900, an increase of 30,100 listeners* . It has also cracked a 9.0% share for the first time and is now the third most listened to commercial station nationwide. Magic also beats its commercial talk competitor nationwide in Mornings (9am – 12pm)++ and Afternoons (12pm – 4pm)+++.

ROVA CONTINUES TO GO FROM STRENGTH-TO-STRENGTH

Rova continues to experience fantastic growth reaching over 705,000~ app downloads. During the month of September, over 152,000 unique users streamed over 4,400,000 hours of radio with a 27% increase~~ in streaming year-on-year. Podcasts continue to surge in popularity with downloads up 92%~~~ year-on-year and curated playlists available on rova music+ stations recorded a 93%~~ increase year-on-year.

Leon Wratt, MediaWorks Content Director – Radio, says:

“We’re very pleased to see such a strong result for radio despite the ongoing disruption of Covid-19. With 84% of the total population tuning into radio every week, the platform continues to show its strength across the country.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url