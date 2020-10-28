on Investors Lodge Their Interest As Idyllic Luxury Escape Property Goes Up For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

The land and buildings supporting a luxury lodge which is one of the country’s leading venues for conferences, retreats and weddings have been placed on the market for sale.

The Kourawhero Mountain Lodge is located in the heart of the Matakana Coast area famous for its wineries and beaches. It offers guests an idyllic country escape less than an hour from downtown Auckland.



The property at 471 Wyllie Road, Kourawhero, is set in a heritage-protected landscape amid forest and expansive landscaped grounds with panoramic views of the Hauraki Gulf.

The site has supported a diverse range of income streams from lodging for guests on luxury breaks, as well as 5-star dining, and as a premium venue for weddings and a range of corporate and group events.



The land and buildings at 471 Wyllie Road, Kourawhero, are now being marketed for sale with vacant possession, through Bayleys Warkworth, Bayleys Matakana and Bayleys Auckland Central. The property will be sold by way of a tender closing on 12 November.

Salespeople Jayson Hayde, Shailenne Parkes and Dianna Coman said the property consisted of multiple accommodation and supporting buildings with a total floor area of approximately 1,755 square metres on more than 44 hectares of freehold rural land.



Mr Hayde said the buildings included a luxurious main lodge, alongside other world-class facilities such as an Aspen-styled barn and 18 self-contained luxury villas. The buildings were all discreetly positioned within meticulously manicured and landscaped grounds, he said.

“The main lodge incorporates a variety of entertaining areas including a main lounge and a sophisticated restaurant supported by a commercial-grade kitchen. This has supported an offering of 5-star cuisine, complemented with local wines from nearby vineyards including Kourawhero’s own boutique label.

“These areas – along with more intimate spaces such as a sumptuously designed cocktail bar and drawing room – support additional activities including conference and corporate events, weddings, group retreats and family gatherings,” Mr Hayde said.

Other premium facilities include a day spa, tennis courts and a pair of helicopter pads enabling rapid access from any direction.

The property includes a three-bedroom manager’s house and supports extensive car parking for guests, owners and staff. It has its own artesian bore water supply.

Ms Parkes said the idyllic rural setting, in close proximity to Auckland, meant the Kourawhero property offered the best of both worlds.

“Capturing sun from sunrise to sunset through its north-facing aspect, the beauty here is quite profound, including a majestic waterfall. With views towards the vineyards of the Matakana Coast and across to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf, this private accommodation is renowned for its peace and tranquility. This has made it an ideal venue for the likes of premium wellness retreats.

“The property offers a deeply relaxing experience of being a world apart, but is less than an hour’s drive from Queen Street. The Northern Motorway extension will in coming years bring Auckland even closer, further boosting already strong demand for the Matakana Coast’s attractions from New Zealand’s largest urban catchment,” said Ms Parkes.

The lodge is also conveniently positioned a short distance from the amenities of Warkworth, at the gateway to the Matakana Coast, which enjoys perennial demand for its beaches, wineries, food and beverage establishments and crafts.

Ms Parkes said the area surrounding the lodge was home to boutique shops, cafes and restaurants, plus scenic cycle and walking trails for more active guests.

Ms Coman said the property at 471 Wyllie Road had demonstrated its desirability as a premium lodge and events venue – with significant ongoing income potential for an astute investor.

“Its access to New Zealand’s largest visitor catchment positions this site particularly well to capitalise on domestic tourism – especially as more Kiwis explore their own backyard in the Covid-19 environment,” she said.

“This property is also likely to attract the attention of high-net-worth buyers seeking it for their own use as an executive-level residential base. A number of properties of similar scale and quality have been snapped up as executive homes in the Warkworth/Matakana area.

“With its discreet rural setting and easy car and helicopter access to the Super City this property could be of great interest to wealthy individuals seeking a trophy property landholding,” Ms Coman said.

