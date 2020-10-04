Investigation – Jellicoe Park, Manurewa

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating a homicide in Manurewa overnight are seeking help from the public.

Emergency services were called to Jellicoe Park shortly after 11pm, where attempts to revive an unresponsive male were unsuccessful.

A scene examination is ongoing this morning.

There is not thought to be any risk to the public.

If anyone has information which may be of assistance to Police, please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

