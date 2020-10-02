on International Bestselling Duo Introduce Hilarious New Tale About Following Your Heart

Press Release – Oratia Books

Zany rhymes and crazy illustrations have become the staple diet for fans of Thames author Dawn McMillan and Birkenhead illustrator Ross Kinnaird, creators of the international bestseller I Need a New Bum!

Their newest collaboration, Sir Singlet, continues in that funny vein with its colourfully illustrated story of a knight who can’t stand the sloppy underwear he wears under his armour.

Narrated by his nephew, the story celebrates special talents:

Sir Singlet is clever with needle and thread.

See all the cushions he’s made for his bed?

Sir Singlet’s solution to his problem is to design his own line of comfortable, and colourful ‘knightwear’. But before he can launch the product, the king gets in the way by declaring war.

Wearing his new undergarments, Sir Singlet wins the battle, not using hand-to-hand combat — but by scaring his enemies away when he displays his wonderful wearable creations!

The king is so pleased that he … well, you’ll have to read the story to find out how it all ends up. Suffice to say that it’s far from serious and will leave you with a smile.

The authors

Dawn McMillan is an internationally recognised writer of children’s books who lives north of Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula. Her books have been translated into at least five languages. Among her many popular works are I Need a New Bum! and Dr Grundy’s Undies. Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and graphic designer whose books have been published in many countries, often in collaboration with Dawn. He lives near the sea on Auckland’s North Shore.

Sir Singlet, written by Dawn McMillan and illustrated by Ross Kinnaird. Published by Oratia Books www.oratia.co.nz

