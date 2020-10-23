on Here’s A Twenty To Get Excited About

Press Release – Gull New Zealand

Huge Discount Day Savings as a Big Thank You to NZ Motorists

20 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 22 October to 12PM Friday 23 October 2020

Gull New Zealand is offering a huge 20 cent per litre discount for New Zealand motorists to say ‘Thank you’ to Kiwis for their continued support during 2020.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire New Zealand network from 7:00am on Thursday 22 October 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 23 October 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull has always been a champion for giving back to motorists and takes any opportunity to pass savings onto our customers.

“2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, so we’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for continuing to support us during this difficult year. Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At most Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $1.667 Force 10 (98) $1.837 Diesel $0.947

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri Offering the lowest regular (91) price $1.497 Te Kuiti Offering the lowest diesel price $0.777

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url