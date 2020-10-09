on Greens Would Go Further And Faster For Kauri Protection

Comments Off on Greens Would Go Further And Faster For Kauri Protection

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party says Labour’s commitment to protecting kauri is a good start, but the Greens would go further and faster to keep our kauri standing.

“It’s great that Labour is committing to funding the bureaucracy needed for the National Pest Management Plan to be implemented, but more funding is needed to ensure enough action on the ground happens to keep kauri standing,” said Green Party Conservation Spokesperson Eugenie Sage.

“Last weekend, the Greens announced our plan to focus $50m over the next two years to keep Aotearoa’s iconic kauri forests standing, and push for further funding to ensure long term protection.”

“Kauri are one of the most ancient trees in the world and tower 50 metres above us. They are an important part of Aotearoa’s natural heritage, but without a political commitment to help protect them, they are facing potentially fatal threats from kauri dieback.

“Kauri urgently need increased support and resources. Government agencies, iwi, and regional councils have done what they can over the last few years with limited funding. So much more is needed to protect our magnificent kauri forests in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the Waikato.

“With more Green MPs in Parliament we can work alongside Labour to do what’s needed to keep the incredibly important taonga for Aotearoa healthy and standing.

“This term, the Greens have pushed for adequate funding for kauri dieback in every budget, but other political parties haven’t agreed to prioritise protecting kauri with the necessary funding.

“We’re pleased that Labour is now coming to the party and committing to funding the National Pest Management Plan alongside the Greens. But we need to do even more to protect these magnificent forests,” said Eugenie Sage.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url