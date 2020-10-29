on Get More From Your Museum

Next week, on Tuesday 3 November 2020, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum will launch an exciting three-tier Museum Membership benefits programme, as well as a relaunch of the free MyMuseum card.

Free general admission for Aucklanders

Every Auckland resident is entitled to free general admission to their Museum.

By signing up to MyMuseum, the card-based programme removes the need to show proof of address at every visit.

From November, the old teal card is being replaced to one that’s personalised with each customer’s name, membership number and a barcode for easy scanning on arrival. A new sign-up process has been put in place to ensure fast, easy, free access to Auckland Museum.

For those who want more from their Museum

An exciting new Museum Membership programme gives visitors the opportunity to support their Museum. Members will be the first to see new exhibitions , have the opportunity purchase discounted tickets to events, as well as exclusive opportunities to meet the Auckland Museum team and see special guest speakers. Museum Membership also provides first access to see and enjoy every paid exhibition for free, and members can return again for free as many times as they like.

Museum Membership consists of three options to enable visitors to see more, do more and experience more from their Museum: Museum Member, Auckland Museum Institute Member and Tautoko Member.

Museum Members: $50 annual fee includes free, unlimited access to paid special exhibitions, exclusive experiences and purchasing discounts at the cafe and store:

• Free unlimited entry to paid special exhibitions

• Free general admission

• 10% discount on food and beverage at the Museum cafes

• 10% discount at the Museum Store

• $12.50 movie tickets at Rialto Cinemas including Friday and Saturday nights (T&Cs apply)

• Discounted or free parking at selected Membership events

• Priority booking and/or discounts for selected Museum events

• Exclusive exhibition previews and after-hours events

• Invitations to regular curatorial talks or behind the scenes tours

• Monthly e-newsletters

Auckland Museum Institute Members: $75 annual fee includes the above, plus the holder becomes a member of the Auckland Museum Institute, entitling them to be in the company of like-minded people who have a passion for lifelong learning, and to be part of the Museum’s governance.

• Access to the Institute’s annual programme of events, including special benefits

• A free guided highlights tour of the Museum for you and a guest

• Invitations to special Institute events including Café Scientifique and Museum Medals Gala Evening

• Annual Director’s presentation and Museum update

• Exclusive AMI e-newsletter (quarterly)

Tautoko Members $500 annually includes all the benefits of Museum Membership, plus enables members to make a difference and partner with the Museum in our ongoing development. Tautoko Members also receive;

• Three complimentary Friends and Whānau Passes

• Invitations to exclusive Tautoko events such as viewings with the Director and curators, and after-hours events

• Regular Director’s presentation and updates

• One free guided highlights tour of the Museum for up to ten people

All Museum Membership tiers include the option to purchase up to three Friends & Whānau passes to individual membership, allowing members to bring along friends and family to exclusive member-only events and paid special exhibitions throughout the year.

All members will receive a Membership welcome pack, Membership tote bag, benefits brochure and their Membership card, which features a picture of the Stichaster australis, a starfish found only in New Zealand.

Museum Memberships are available for purchase from Tuesday 3 November. For more, visit: aucklandmuseum.com/member

