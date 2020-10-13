Frank Risk Management Group Opens Auckland Branch

Press Release – Frank Risk Management

Anna Parker

Furthering its commitment to championing transparency as New Zealand’s first broking and risk management company to provide full income disclosure to all its clients,Frank Risk Management (Frank Risk) has launched a new Auckland branch and has appointed Anna Parker to head up the operation and help ignite a new phase of growth for the company.

“Frank is committed to providing top quality advice with no hidden fees, and I’m confident Anna will accelerate that momentum” CEO and co-founder, Andrew Newman.

Anna, a former insurance lawyer, has a deep understanding of client’s needs in an ever-changing risk and insurance landscape. “Anna has a passion for insurance and helping clients – her energy, risk management and extensive claims expertise, alongside a wealth of corporate broking experience makes her well qualified to arrange the technical liability coverage requirements that have been challenging to secure in recent years – particularly for the professions, construction and IT sectors”.

Anna serves as an executive committee member of the Insurance Network and was recognised as a finalist in the 2018 and 2019 ANZIIF Young Insurance Professional of the Year. Anna was also the Insurance Business News 2019 Young Gun and Women in Insurance Rising Star Finalist 2019.

“I’m thrilled to join a company with such a positive direction, a desire to challenge the status quo and proven results in helping clients build relevance for the modern era of insurance and risk,” said Anna. “I’ve always been a big believer in the power of creativity and big ideas that are customer-centric, culture-leading and brought to life on modern platforms, which is Frank Risk’s sweet spot. I look forward to building on the company’s solid foundation, forging new relationships, helping clients, and driving business growth in partnership with the team”.

Anna’s appointment is the latest strategic move for Frank Risk as they strive to disrupt the status quo by working on a fee-only basis, as opposed to the traditional hidden commission approach of most New Zealand brokers.

