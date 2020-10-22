on Five Community Testing Centres Open In Auckland This Long Weekend (24-26 October)

Comments Off on Five Community Testing Centres Open In Auckland This Long Weekend (24-26 October)

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) are boosting COVID-19 testing capacity and community access to testing over the long Labour weekend, 24-26 October.

Five community testing centres are confirmed to stay open through the long weekend – those are Northcote Community Testing Centre, Northcare Accident and Medical, Whānau House in Henderson, Western Springs Community Testing Centre and the Whānau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri.

List of community testing centres (CTCs) open in Auckland this long weekend (24-26 October):

Location Centre Name Operating Hours NORTH NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd Saturday to Monday, 8:30am – 4:30pm NORTH NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL 5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale Saturday to Monday, 8am – 5pm WEST WHĀNAU HOUSE, HENDERSON Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson Saturday to Monday, 9.30am – 4pm CENTRAL WESTERN SPRINGS COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 956 Great North Road, Western Springs Saturday to Monday, 8:30am – 4:30pm SOUTH THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC 25 Druces Road, Wiri Saturday, 8:30am – 4:30pm Sunday, 1pm – 7pm Monday, 8:30am – 4:30pm

Free COVID-19 testing is also available across metro Auckland at a number of urgent care clinics and general practices over the long weekend. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.

For weekday testing, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit arphs.health.nz/covid19test

The metro Auckland DHBs are monitoring the demand for testing closely and remain ready to further increase testing capacity over the long weekend if needed.

Labs across the Auckland region have plenty of capacity and are currently able to process 5,000 tests a day. The current turnaround time for test results is 48 hours and extra staff have been rostered on to help manage any surge in numbers of tests needing to be processed.

The three metro Auckland DHBs want to thank Aucklanders who are doing the right things by remaining vigilant and self-isolating and getting tested if they have even the slightest symptoms. Their actions are helping to keep themselves, their whānau and their communities safe.

We also want to acknowledge our primary care sector for the work they are doing at CTCs, general practices and urgent care clinics.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url