Fatal House Fire In Cockle Bay – Name Release

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man tragically killed in a fire at a Cockle Bay address on Tuesday night.

He was Wiremu Arapo, aged 27, of east Auckland.

We extend our thoughts and sympathies to Wiremu’s whānau at this difficult time.

A karakia was performed at the Cockle Bay address yesterday by local Kaumātua.

After liaising with Fire and Emergency investigators, Police are not treating the fire as suspicious and Wiremu’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

— acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Counties Manukau East CIB

