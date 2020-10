Comments Off on Fatal House Fire – Cockle Bay, Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died following a fire at a residential property in Minerva Terrace, Cockle Bay this evening.

Emergency services were called to the well-involved fire at 6.50pm.

Two other people have been injured and transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Police will be working with FENZ to determine the circumstances of the fir

