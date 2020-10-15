Press Release – Meteor Theatre

JAMES ROQUE’S BOY MESTIZO

Dates: Friday 30th October 2020 Location: The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Short show description:

Fresh from rave reviews and sell-out shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, James Roque brings his hour of ‘too real’ laughs to Kirikiriroa! James has always thought his hang-ups about being brown came from when he landed on Kiwi soil all those years ago. Now he realises he may have accidentally checked in some baggage. Join him as he unpacks it all – who knows what will come out.

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED COMEDY COMES TO THE METEOR

Live comedy is back at The Meteor Theatre with the arrival of James Roque’s critically acclaimed show, Boy Mestizo.

A nalist for the Fred Award for Best Show in the 2019 NZ International Comedy Fest, this comic exploration of colonisation follows Roque unpacking his hang-ups about being brown, inspired by his rst visit to the Philippines as an adult.

“The story is about my rst visit to the Philippines in 20 years. So, if you’re Filipino, expect to go ‘oh, I know what that is,’ and if you’re not, expect to learn something new! There’s power in seeing your story onstage and I want to give that to the Filipino community and wave our ag proudly.”

Having performed Boy Mestizo to sell-out crowds across Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and even Bali, Roque wanted to bring this hit show back to Hamilton post-lockdown.

“We’re all going through a tough time at the moment with the pandemic, and I think it’s super important to still be able to have a laugh and a nice night out if you can. The cliché saying that ‘laughter is the best medicine’ exists for a reason – there’s denitely truth in that.”

Light-hearted and hilariously honest, this no-holds-barred takedown of the long-term eects of colonisation oers a deft touch to an often-tough conversation.

“The word ‘mestizo’ means mixed race,” Roque explains. “In the Philippines, being mixed or lighter skinned is always what is considered more beautiful. Growing up, I never really questioned that. But now, as an adult, I’ve realised how messed up that actually is – and I reckon comedy is the best way to destroy that way of thinking.”

A local favourite on the stand-up scene, Roque is a familiar face from Jono and Ben, Funny Girls and Only in Aotearoa. He’s also a panellist for hit shows 7 Days and Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ. He has opened for some of the biggest names in international comedy, including Nick Kroll, Ronny Chieng, Demetri Martin and Ron Funches.

Boy Mestizo performs at The Meteor Theatre for one night only on Friday 30th October.

Praise for Boy Mestizo:

$$$$$ – Eleanor Jackson, Peril Magazine (Australia)

$$$$ “bold and often uninching” – Ethan Sills, NZ Herald

“Messy, engaging and my favourite show this festival” – Jean Teng, Metro Mag NZ”

Most comedians can’t make the horrifying colonial history of the Philippines funny, but James Roque isn’t like most comedians.“– Craccum Magazine

Venue: The Meteor Theatre 1 Victoria Street Hamilton Central Hamilton 3204

Bookings: visit themeteor.co.nz

