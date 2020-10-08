COVID-19 Testing Efforts Continue In MidCentral Region

Press Release – MidCentral District Health Board

Testing for any cases of COVID-19 in the MidCentral DHB region continues, with temporary pop up sites being set up in Foxton and Ōtaki for anyone who wants a test.

The first pop-up will take place on Saturday, 10 October, at the Foxton Rugby Club clubrooms at Easton Park from 10am to 4pm. Following that, there will be a pop-up in Ōtaki on Tuesday, 13th October, at the Main St carpark behind the Te Runanga O Raukawa Inc and Ōtaki Museum buildings from 10am to 4pm.

MidCentral DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said anyone was welcome to come to either of the sites without an appointment to get a free swab for COVID-19.

“Testing for COVID-19 needs to continue in our region, particularly with the increased movement around the country during the school holiday period. We welcome residents and visitors alike to come along to the pop up sites for a swab. It’s a short, simple process but one that will provide you, and your whanau and friends, with additional reassurance that we remain COVID free in our region.”

Dr Billinghurst strongly encouraged people who have been travelling around the country, especially to the Auckland region, or anyone who has been in contact with others who have travelled there, to get tested.

“It’s great to see people coming to our region to enjoy the sights and to see loved ones but, especially if you are symptomatic, we ask that you do your bit to protect yourself and the community by getting a test. Increased movement presents an increased risk for the virus to spread. We ask people to continue to keep track of their movements, apply physical distancing where possible, and stay away from others if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.”

Dr Billinghurst said the Palmerston North designated testing site was still open 7 days a week for anyone with mild symptoms to get a test without an appointment. The 575 Main Street site operates from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on weekends.

“If you have more severe symptoms or who can’t make it to the Palmerston North site or one of the pop ups, please call your General Practice Team or Healthline as soon as possible for advice about how to get a test.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell.

The ongoing targeted surveillance testing in MidCentral continues at businesses, such as hotels and motels, and aged residential care facilities.

More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

