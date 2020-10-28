Comments Off on Comedians Madeleine Sami & Jackie van Beek Release Song To Inspire Kiwis To ‘Do Something New’

Do Something New – Queenstown Hill, Otago

Iconic comedy duo Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek release song to inspire Kiwis to ‘Do Something New’

Renowned New Zealand comedians Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek have teamed up to release a summer tune, all in the name of supporting domestic tourism.

The song, named “Do Something New, New Zealand”, invites New Zealanders to infuse an element of new into their next holiday in Aotearoa.

“Whether it’s doing something new in your hometown or visiting an entirely new corner of the country, we thought there was no better way to inspire Kiwis to get out there than by song!” says Madeleine Sami.

“We live in such a beautiful country and our domestic tourism industry sure could do with some help right now, so it’s a great time to get out and about!” says Jackie van Beek.

From alpacas to art galleries, steaming mud pools to steaming dumplings, there is something for everyone in the music video, and New Zealand.

“We had so much fun writing this song and exploring New Zealand while filming the video,” says Sami. “There were so many places I hadn’t been to before, my favourite was eating crayfish and chips for breakfast, nestled between the rugged mountains and wild sea in Kaikōura.”

For van Beek, watching the sun come up in Kaiteriteri was a standout highlight. “I’m already talking to the family about an Abel Tasman trip next summer.”

The song, a collaboration with Tourism New Zealand in its role of supporting the domestic tourism industry, even showcases our nation’s love of “giant things” with the L&P bottle in Paeroa and the carrot in Ōhakune getting a special mention.

The video was filmed across ten different regions in New Zealand and features more than 30 tourism activities and local points of interest, including Waitomo Adventures Lost World, Auckland Bridge Climb, Waka Abel Tasman, and Puzzling World in Wānaka.

“I’d never been to Hobbiton so that was a treat. We didn’t have time to get to the Green Dragon Inn so I’ll definitely be heading back there for a beer,” says van Beek.

Stephen England-Hall, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand says the message needed to be bold and catchy to inspire Kiwis and challenge perceptions about what a holiday in New Zealand can look like.

“Tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery and we want to inspire New Zealanders to do something new and explore their own country like they do when travelling overseas, rather than relying on routine and going to the same places year after year.”

