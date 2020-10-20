Clinical Informatics Leadership Award 2020 Finalists Announced

Press Release – eHealthNews.nz

Voting is open to select the winner of the 2020 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award.

The three finalists are; Karen Blake, head of clinical informatics, healthAlliance; Victoria Brevoort, clinical systems manager, Ryman Healthcare; and Lara Hopley, clinical adviser digital innovation, Waitematā DHB.

Each finalist is profiled on eHealthNews.nz and people have until 5pm November 3 2020 to place their vote.

Ministry of Health deputy director general data and digital Shayne Hunter will present the winner of the award at the HiNZ Networking Event in Auckland on November 19 at Spark Health.

The 2020 award attracted six nominations from across New Zealand, representing different professions and across sectors of the health and disability system.

A three-person judging panel; Shayne Hunter, NZ Health IT chief executive Scott Arrol and HiNZ board chair and the 2019 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award winner Rebecca George, selected the finalists.

The judges said the nominees were “of an exceedingly high calibre” and endorsed for their collaborative models of practice.

“Across the nominations there was an emphasis on the clinically creative responses made during the initial pandemic response and recognition of the breadth of engagement with industry partners, the clinical workforce and organisational teams,” they said.

“We saw cross sector collaboration, excellent communication skills and humble leadership celebrated.

The judges said Lara Hopley’s nomination identified a significant level of expertise and skill across a broad range of informatic areas.

“Her nomination praises her skills in teaching, a willingness to share knowledge with colleagues, advocation for user design and proactive change management,” they said.

Karen Blake’s nomination identifies her as a passionate and committed advocate of clinical informatics.

“She is endorsed for her excellent leadership skills and emphasis is made of her ability to build trusted relationships across boundaries,” said the judges.

Victoria Brevoort’s nomination demonstrates her close connection and understanding of the consumers and communities she works alongside.

“Her breadth of involvement and work spans across information management, technical development, analytics and the recent psychosocial impact of the pandemic on their consumers,” they said.

The winner will receive a free pass and speaking slot at the 2021 HiNZ Conference in Wellington and $5000 from Spark Health, which they can use to fund further study or attend an international conference.

Spark Health chief executive and CiLN member Will Reedy says, “we were pleased to see the nominees rolled their sleeves up to support the response to Covid-19 at a time where clinical informatics leadership was really needed for the health and wellness of all New Zealanders”.

The winner of the public vote will be announced at the HiNZ Networking Event in Auckland on Thursday 19 November 2020 from 5-7pm at Spark Health. Tickets are free to HiNZ members ($29 for non-members).

