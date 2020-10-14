Canal Road Tree Group Hīkoi To Town Hall On 100th Day

Press Release – Save Canal Road Native Trees

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 15th, The Save Canal Road Native Tree group campaigning to save a 100-year-old stand of native trees,will hīkoi from Canal Road, Avondale to the Auckland Town Hall to mark the 100th day of their peaceful tree-sitting occupation and call on Mayor Goff and the Auckland Council to acquire the land at 52-58 Canal Road for a public reserve and native tree arboretum for generations to come.

The hīkoi will begin at 6am from 56 Canal Road Avondale and walk into the Auckland Town Hall (via Ash Street, Great North Rd, Western Springs, K Rd and Queen street) in time to arrive at the Town Hall by 9.30am in time for the 10am meeting of the Auckland City Council.

The group will carry the banner Mana Rākau – a movement calling for tree protection.

“We are calling on Auckland Council to step up and Save this amazing and irreplaceable stand of trees at Canal Road and secondly we are calling on the next Prime Minister to stop the carnage of magnificent old trees by bringing back tree protection,” said arborist and tree-sitter Zane Wedding.

