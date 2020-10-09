Business Get Back Together

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Just over 24 hours after Auckland moved to Level One, over 200 small and medium business leaders met at Cordis Auckland to hear from Hon Grant Robertson at an Auckland Business Chamber event this morning.

Technology is set to be the country’s second biggest export after dairy and Robertson reiterated his focus on transitioning business into ecommerce and automation during the Q&A session. He noted Labour have a number of initiatives targeted towards SMEs, including the $2500 digital training voucher, designed to support businesses to build back better.

“Business need to have access to and a solid understanding of technology. For those who have already been hit over and over during the lockdowns, these initiatives are crucial in establishing a better digital and operational presence. It will provide more certainty in their survival,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

Robertson also addressed the sector’s need for certainty. “We’re at the beginning of the end,” he said. Robertson recognised the sacrifice the business community have made and congratulated them on their resilience, reassuring the audience that Labour are here to work alongside them.

