Bret Glazer Publishes New Blog Entry Discussing Current Market Conditions

Star agents Bret and Donna bring a combined total of six decades of sales experience. A recent post in Bret’s Blog describes several factors affecting the Auckland real estate market.

Auckland NZ: Bret Glazer is pleased to announce the publication of his latest post to Bret’s Blog. The article describes the conditions in the real estate market and explains why conditions are looking strong to benefit sellers in the marketplace during the next twelve months. According to the top salesperson, this makes a good time to place a suitably priced house on the market.

The blog article focuses on three main areas. The first is to point out that Auckland’s threat level has been reduced to level 2, with the rest of the country considered to be at level 1. The article presents a detailed analysis of the growth in the number of sales this year over last year during the same period. Because of this increase in sales, the market is now in a period of smaller inventory. In addition, interest rates are more favorable.

The lack of inventory has put pressure on the price of the more desirable properties, meaning the momentum is definitely with sellers, and the prices continue in an upward trend. These facts may help homeowners decide that this is an excellent time to list their property for sale with the dynamic Duo. Browsing the listings pictured on the website may pique interest in the available properties before major price increases occur.

Bret Glazer & Donna Churton bill themselves as Bret & Donna – The Dynamic Duo; Bret & Donna hold the utmost belief that the key to great sales success is people skills, market knowledge, and negotiation prowess and with this they deliver a personal, tailored approach to each home. Their pragmatic focus is perfectly balanced by attention to detail and an empathetic nature – they have an intuitive sense of what is required to get it right. They are focused on making each of their clients, buyers, and sellers, feel like they are number one in the market. The pair brings a great deal of enthusiasm and high energy to their partnership. They each previously had successful corporate sales careers and have each demonstrated their focused and robust work ethic.

