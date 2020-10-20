Comments Off on Auckland Transport Launches Plan For The Freight Industry

A new plan launches tomorrow to make freight movement smarter, more climate-compatible and more efficient across Auckland.

Working with the freight industry, Auckland Transport (AT) created Delivering the Goods – the Auckland Freight Plan (AFP) to address the challenges faced by freight as a mode in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The AFP is an evolving document, which will shape AT’s relationship with the freight industry.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “The freight industry plays a critical role in our economy. Council, industry and consumers all benefit from the efficient movement of goods across the region, and collaborating helps us ensure that we can achieve this outcome.

“From an environmental point of view, effective and efficient freight movement also helps us reduce carbon emissions and the impact of global warming,” the Mayor says.

Shane Ellison , AT’s Chief Executive, says the plan recognises the importance of improving the efficiency of freight systems, in order to reduce emissions.

“Freight plays a critical role in our economy – a role that will be even more important as we recover from COVID-19. The plan helps the industry target climate-compatible development, while ensuring effective movement of freight within the region.”

Mr Ellison says feedback from the freight industry is that the transport network isn’t facilitating the efficient movement of freight within the region.

“Feedback shows that freight is perceived as the ‘forgotten mode’. The Auckland Freight Plan will build freight knowledge and create stronger relationships. It enables better behaviour and smarter freight movement, while optimising loading and servicing.”

The plan came about after AT developed the Freight Reference Group (FRG) and Freight Working Group (FWG), composed of representatives from across the freight and transport sectors.

The AFP was developed collaboratively throughout 2019, in partnership with the FRG and will feed into Future Connect – the 30-year integrated network plan for Auckland, which is currently under development.

Jenny Chetwynd, AT’s Executive General Manager of Planning and Investment and the Chair of the Freight Reference Group, says the plan represents AT’s enthusiasm to work collaboratively and drive change.

“We have heard the industry loud and clear. Freight is a critical mode for the Auckland region. During the COVID-19 crisis this was very evident as the supply chain worked tirelessly to keep supermarkets and health care facilities stocked. AT will use Delivering the Goods to ensure that the role of freight is recognised and reinforced in all the work we do.”

Jason Heather, of the National Road Carriers Association and the Freight Working Group, says the freight industry is very pleased to have been involved in this project since its inception.

“Having that knowledge at hand has helped AT fully understand the dynamics of operating heavy fleet in a complex environment. Auckland is a rapidly growing city, so naturally the demand for freight and services has grown at the same pace but has had to do it on an outdated network. The new AFP will address this need. The fact that it will evolve as our industry does is a welcome addition.”

AT acknowledges the contributing partners and stakeholders who shaped Delivering the Goods, including:

Auckland Council,

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency,

Ministry of Transport,

KiwiRail,

National Road Carriers,

Ports of Auckland,

Auckland Airport,

NZ Automobile Association, and

Road Transport Association NZ.

See more about the Auckland Freight Plan: at.govt.nz/aucklandfreightplan

Join the live launch event tomorrow Wednesday 21 October from 10am – 11am: (Click here to join): Delivering the Goods – Auckland Freight Plan

