Comments Off on Auckland Harbour Bridge: Public Transport Options During This Weekend’s Lane Closures

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is reminding customers of their options for public transport during the Harbour Bridge’s full southbound lane closures this weekend for repair work.

A new 22.7-metre strut will be installed on Auckland Harbour Bridge overnight on Saturday, 3 October, which is the first stage of a multi-staged process to do the needed repairs.

Waka Kotahi is advising that all southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge into the city centre will be closed overnight from 9pm Saturday evening and will reopen mid-morning on Sunday.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane over the bridge will also close from 5pm on Saturday to prepare the site for the overnight work.

Because of these closures, buses from the North Shore to the city will stop at Akoranga bus station from 8:15pm, then a shuttle service will take passengers to and from the Birkenhead ferry wharf.

Meanwhile, buses from the city to the North Shore will be running, but with reduced services.

To help get people to where they need to go, additional ferry services have been added for Saturday evening and Sunday morning during Auckland Harbour Bridge’s lane closures:

Saturday evening

From Birkenhead to Downtown ferry terminal:

Standard timetable then extra ferry sailings departing every 30 minutes from 8:45pm until last departure at 12:15am

From Downtown ferry terminal to Birkenhead:

Standard timetable then extra ferry sailings departing every 30 minutes from 8:30pm until last departure at 12:00am

Sunday morning

From Birkenhead to Downtown ferry terminal:

Ferry sailings departing approximately every 30 minutes from 6:30am, then back to the standard timetable from 9:35am.

From Downtown ferry terminal to Birkenhead:

Ferry sailings departing approximately every 30 minutes from 6:15am, then back to the standard timetable from 9:10am.

AT reminds customers that a face covering must be worn while on public transport, register your AT HOP card and scan the on-board QR code with the Ministry of Health’s COVID Tracer app.

For more information on the Auckland Harbour Bridge closure, visit AT’s dedicated webpage or Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency’s traffic updates and media release webpages.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url