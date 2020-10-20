Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Council appoints Construction Health and Safety NZ chair to lead independent review into Port health and safety

Auckland Council has appointed Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ) chair Roger McRae to lead an independent review into health and safety at Ports of Auckland (POAL), Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

“As chair of CHASNZ, and with over 35 years of experience in the construction sector—including more than 16 years as Managing Director of McConnell Dowell—Roger McRae is well regarded for his work in Health and Safety. He possesses the expertise needed to comprehensively review the Port’s health and safety regime and identify any gaps,” Mayor Goff said.

“With three fatalities at the Port in recent years, and a number of other serious injuries, as its shareholder, Auckland Council wants to ensure that POAL’s health and safety culture and the systems it operates better meet its goal of a zero harm workplace. A safe working environment is integral to the operation of a successful business.

“The scope of the review is wide-ranging and will examine factors including culture and engagement, resourcing, training methods, supervision, governance and leadership, and the adequacy of incident reporting, investigation, and implementation of suggested improvements.

“It is important that the review is both thorough and independent and I’m confident that Mr McRae will produce a report that meets those standards.

“Work will begin quickly, with an interim report expected by Christmas and the final report to follow relatively early in the new year,” said Mayor Goff.

The cost of the review will be met by POAL

