ASB Makes History By Scoring Naming Rights To Eden Park

Press Release – ASB

In a world first, ASB Bank has secured weeklong naming rights to New Zealand’s national stadium for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup, and as part of its continued efforts to back New Zealand business, will gift the opportunity to a Kiwi business in need of a helping hand.

Eden Park is internationally renowned for its 117-year sporting history hosting memorable cricket, rugby, rugby league and football showdowns. From humble beginnings as a cricket ground in 1903, the Park is the country’s most venerated stadium, holding lifelong memories for locals and tourists alike.

For more than a century Eden Park has resisted entering into any agreement to rename the venue. However, Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner, says in this unprecedented year the time is right to unlock this valuable opportunity in a way that aligns with the stadium’s pioneering reputation and commitment to community.

“Like most New Zealand businesses, Eden Park has been challenged to find ways to embrace the new normal to ensure we can continue to operate, innovate, and give back to the community. ASB is a valued and longstanding partner of the Park, so creating a unique opportunity together to support a small Kiwi business is a natural fit for us.

“The Eden Park name is a globally renowned sporting icon which means this opportunity is unlikely to happen ever again. We’re excited to reveal details and provide an unforgettable experience for both our patrons and our new naming rights partner later this month,” says Sautner.

ASB’s Executive General Manager of Business Banking Tim Deane says ASB has an equally proud 173-year history and is honoured to be the first organisation to ever hold naming rights to Eden Park, albeit temporarily. But the bank won’t be taking this opportunity for itself; this once in a lifetime chance will be used to give a Kiwi business a boost.

“Supporting SMEs has been a priority for us throughout 2020. They are the backbone of our economy and many are hard hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19. We know Eden Park has a special place in the hearts of many Kiwis and it will always be Eden Park, but this will be an incredibly special opportunity for one small business, and we couldn’t be prouder to be able to use ASB’s naming rights in this way.

“We’re thrilled Eden Park has helped bring this opportunity to life and we look forward to announcing the lucky Kiwi business with naming rights to one of the world’s truly iconic stadiums for the trans-Tasman rugby encounter on Sunday 18 October,” says Deane.

The new temporary naming rights partner for Eden Park will be revealed early next week.

About Eden Park

Eden Park is New Zealand’s national stadium and a globally iconic arena, located in central Auckland. With 117 years of history, the Park has hosted some of the world’s most memorable sporting moments from cricket, to rugby, to rugby league and football. A range of other community initiatives and events are also hosted throughout the year.

Eden Park Trust operates as a statutory not-for-profit body corporate, registered as a charitable trust with the Charities Commission. Its objectives are to promote, operate and develop Eden Park as a high quality multi-purpose stadium for the use and benefit of rugby and cricket as well as other sporting codes and other recreational, musical, and cultural events for the benefit of the public of the Auckland region.

Its rich history and profile is unmatched by any other stadium in the country. From its beginnings as a cricket ground in 1903, Eden Park became the primary venue for major summer and winter sport in Auckland when in 1913, the owner, Auckland Cricket, leased winter use of the ground to Auckland Rugby.

A Deed of Trust establishing Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as the beneficial owners of Eden Park was signed in 1926 and has since been enshrined in legislation. Most notably remembered for hosting the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup Finals, Eden Park remains the home of both Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as it has been for more than a century.

Each year, more than half a million sports and entertainment fans from around the world visit Eden Park. The stadium successfully hosts sell-out crowds of up to 50,000 on match days and hosts more than 1,000 non-match day functions per year.

About ASB Bank

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand. It moves, lends, invests, and safely manages money for more than 1.3 million personal, business and rural customers.

In 1847, Auckland Savings Bank (ASB) opened with a pledge to ‘serve the community; and to help Kiwis grow’. That is very much what ASB is about today with over 5,000 ASB people across the country helping create a banking experience that is second to none.

The bank’s focus is to understand the needs of its customers and provide innovative financial solutions embracing new technologies; and enable its customers to be successful and stay one step ahead.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url