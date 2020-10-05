Comments Off on Ardern Continues To Politicise Covid-19

“It’s deeply disappointing that Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern has continued to politicise the Covid-19 response,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Ardern today delivered an important public health announcement to the nation as the Prime Minister and then immediately began campaigning for the Labour Party.

“Using the platform from which she had announced Auckland would move to Alert Level 1, Ardern then started criticising the policies of other political parties.

“The Prime Minister apparently can’t tell the difference between crisis management and political campaigning.

“In August, Ardern said, ‘it would be useful if we took the politics out of the [Covid-19] response.’

“In order to beat this virus and get our way of life back, we need to move forward as a reunited country.

“The Prime Minister should have spent more time preparing our defences so a single outbreak didn’t require two months of damaging restrictions instead of lecturing us from the podium.”

